Michelle Rodriguez Gained ’10 Pounds of Muscle’ for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Role, Enjoyed ‘Chiseling Out’ Her Body

The "Fast and Furious" star put her action skills to the test by beefing up at the gym for the Hasbro eOne produced fantasy film.

Michelle Rodriguez had no problem hitting the gym too fast, too furious-ly.

The “Fast and Furious” actress and star of upcoming fantasy action heist film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” detailed her workout routine to prepare for the role.

“[It was] lots of working out, lots of protein shakes, lots of gas,” Rodriguez told the San Diego Comic-Con crowd (via Insider). “Lots of push-ups, lots of sit ups. There’s lots of lifting weights. During COVID, you could get lots of frustration so I kind of got [producer] Jeremy [Latcham] to hook me up with a punching bag by my trailer. That helped a lot with the stressful days. I had a blast training.”

She added, “I gained about a good 10 pounds of muscle for it. It was fun. I really did enjoy chiseling out the body.”

The Paramount Pictures and eOne production premieres March 3, 2023 in theaters. Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant round out the cast.

Rodriguez, who also stars in upcoming “Fast X,” joked that “Fast and Furious” co-star Vin Diesel is a “Dungeon Master” and she got to “rub it in his face” that she was appearing in the big screen adaptation of the Hasbro game.

“If you ever took a look at his closet, he’s got all the paraphernalia of a Dungeons & Dragons fiend,” Rodriguez quipped to Entertainment Weekly. “He puts a lot of his Dungeon Master techniques into making movies and producing them.”

Diesel’s behind-the-scenes involvement in “Fast X” led to director Louis Leterrier being brought onboard after longtime franchise helmer Justin Lin exited the film. “Fast X” is set to be released May 19, 2023, and also stars Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B.

“Fast X” kicks off the two-part finale for the 20-plus-year-old franchise.

Of course, Rodriguez isn’t the only female action star turning heads for a toned physique. Natalie Portman detailed her transformation into Mighty Thor for Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” MCU installment, revealing she spent 10 months working out for the film, including several months of conditioning before beginning to actively add muscle.

“I was asked to get as big as possible,” Portman told Variety. “That’s an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman.”

