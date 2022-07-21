‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Trailer: Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Steal in Fantasy World

Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez also star in the Hasbro game adaptation from eOne, in theaters March 2023.

It takes courage, magic, and that extra dash of charm to outrun a heist gone wrong.

The first trailer from 2022 Comic Con unveils the fantasy world behind “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The Paramount Pictures and eOne production premieres March 3, 2023 in theaters.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant star in the adventure film based on the hit board game. Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis also star. Co-directors and co-screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley helm the project, with Jeremy Latcham producing.

Actor Grant told Comic Con audiences (via Deadline) that “Dungeons & Dragons” has a “‘Monty Python’ sensibility,” while co-star Pine has likened the tone of the comedy-action film to “Game of Thrones” and “The Princess Bride.”

“If there’s a game that should be played in every high school, it’s D&D,” Pine explained. “You can get the bully and the jock in a room, and I guarantee you in 20 minutes, they won’t remember what kind of class thy came from or who their best friends are or who the dork is. They just want to play and have a laugh.”

He added on a personal note, “We got my whole family to play….it was amazing thing to see my family light up.”

Writer-director Goldstein teased that a “Dungeons & Dragons” franchise may be on the horizon, saying, “There are characters from the Lore as well which will provide a runway into multiple films.”

The official Paramount Pictures page also tweeted the film’s tagline: “Who needs heroes when you have thieves?”

Step aside MCU, the eOne and Hasbro reign has begun.

And “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” isn’t the only game to screen adaptation in the works. Mattel’s highly anticipated “Barbie” film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie promises to be a “nostalgic” look back at the beloved dolls, thanks to a script written by director Greta Gerwig.

Mattel and MGM additionally confirmed in June 2021 that Lena Dunham was writing and directing a Polly Pocket movie with Lily Collins in the lead role and serving as a producer.

Meanwhile, Hasbro continues its winning streak with an upcoming animated TV series based on “Clue,” plus more titles in the works.

“Sometime between 2022 and 2023, you should see two to three movies every year from us and three to four streamed shows,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said in 2021, via CNBC. “And then we’ll scale that as we add new IP while we’re also doing subsequent seasons of the shows that we already [created].”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” premieres in theaters March 3, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

Who needs heroes when you have thieves? Watch the NEW trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and get ready to see it in theatres March 2023. @DnDMovie #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/hbgLh6iYGQ — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) July 21, 2022

