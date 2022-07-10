Fan Edits ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Into Two-Hour Movie to Fix ‘Awkward Pacing’ and Cut ‘Goofy Dialogue’

"I want to be very clear, this is my own artistic interpretation of how these scenes could be strung together to make something that works better for me personally," the fan wrote.

Disney has not made a “Star Wars” movie since “The Rise of Skywalker” brought an end to its sequel trilogy in 2019, but Lucasfilm has remained increasingly active in the television space. While the pivot to TV has largely been a successful one for the “Star Wars” brand, many fans would still prefer to see their favorite characters return in feature films.

That was the case with “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the recent Disney+ limited series that saw Ewan McGregor reprise his role from George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. The project was originally conceived as a movie, and many, including one of the original writers, wish that it stayed that way.

Kai Patterson, a filmmaker and passionate “Star Wars” fan, is one of them. He was so passionate about seeing “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as a film that he took it upon himself to cut down the six episode series into a feature (via Variety). In a post on his website, he explained that the project stemmed from a passion for the source material and performances in the show. He felt that the Disney+ edit did not do the project justice, so he sought to offer an alternative presentation of it.

“The ‘Obi-Wan’ show, in my opinion, suffered from things that were easily fixable in the script and in the edit,” Patterson wrote. “Awkward pacing, whole scenes that ultimately amounted to nothing, goofy dialogue and directing choices, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and change what I could. I want to be very clear, this is my own artistic interpretation of how these scenes could be strung together to make something that works better for me personally.”

Patterson is adamant that he is not attempting to take anything away from the original series or the artists who worked on it, and asks that nobody watches his edit without having paid for a Disney+ subscription.

“This is all done as a fan, for the fans, and I am not making any money from it,” he wrote, noting that all he did is rearrange the order of footage that fans already had access to. “I really hope you enjoy this 2.5 hr movie interpretation of the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Show.”

All six episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are now streaming on Disney+, and Patterson’s fan edit is available to stream on his website.

