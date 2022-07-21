Film at Lincoln Center Names Florence Almozini as Senior Programming Director

Exclusive: New York's film epicenter promoted one of its own as Almozini's predecessor Dennis Lim readies for NYFF artistic director duties this fall.

IndieWire can exclusively announce that New York City’s Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) has promoted Florence Almozini to the role of Senior Director of Programming after a comprehensive, months-long search. Her predecessor, Dennis Lim, was previously elevated to the role of New York Film Festival (NYFF) Artistic Director back in March. Almozini will report to FLC president Lesli Klainberg and begin her new role on September 6, 2022. This year’s NYFF runs September 30 through October 16.

“Florence is an accomplished and highly respected film curator with deep expertise in creating and presenting innovative quality programs,” said Klainberg in a statement shared with IndieWire. “As we seek to develop and engage new audiences and sustain FLC as the premier destination for first run and cinematheque programming in the city, Florence’s experience, commitment to our mission, and vast knowledge of cinema make her an exceptional choice to lead our efforts.”

Per FLC, as a member of the executive leadership team, Almozini will work across the organization to create long-range program plans that consider audience, impact, partnerships, and collaborations. She will lead an experienced programming team and collaborate with FLC colleagues to produce exclusive talks, podcasts, and events that provide context for series and retrospectives.

Almozini said in a statement, “It is an honor to serve as the next Senior Director of Programming at Film at Lincoln Center, following a memorable decade led by my predecessor, Dennis Lim. I passionately believe in both creating and preserving film culture as part of the organization’s mission. Cinema is the art of renewal, and I cannot think of anything more inspiring than to reaffirm its importance, vitality, and relevance for the foreseeable future.”

Most recently a Senior Programmer for Film at Lincoln Center, Almozini serves on the selection committees for FLC’s host of film events, including NYFF, New Directors/New Films (committee co-chair 2022), and Rendez-Vous with French Cinema and oversees the programming of new releases. She has organized numerous retrospectives at FLC, including Walerian Borowczyk, Anna Magnani, Marcello Mastroianni, Jiri Trnka, Luchino Visconti, “The Female Gaze: Contemporary Women Cinematographers,” Agnès Varda, and Wong Kar-wai last year.

Previously as the director of BAMcinématek, where she worked from 1999 to 2013, she presented retrospectives of Hong Sang-soo, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Manoel de Oliveira, Arnaud Desplechin, Nicolas Winding Refn, Bong Joon Ho, and Andrzej Żuławski. In 2009, she launched the venue’s first-ever film festival, the annual BAMcinemaFest, where she served as Festival Director. She was part of the Selection Committee for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 2022 and has served on juries for the Berlinale, Mar del Plata, and Tribeca Film Festivals, among others. She was awarded the Chevalier of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture in 2013.

