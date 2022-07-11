Florence Pugh Slams ‘Abusive,’ ‘Vulgar’ Men After Rocking Sheer Gown: ‘Why Are You So Scared of Breasts?’

"It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers," Pugh wrote on Instagram.

Florence Pugh called out the “concerning” behavior of male fans after wearing a sheer Valentino gown for the brand’s runway show in Rome.

The Oscar nominee took to Instagram to slam trolls for commenting on her figure after baring her nipples in a hot pink dress from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” Pugh began her Instagram statement. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She continued, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress added, “Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.” What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

The “Little Women” alum cited her childhood being surrounded by strong women who encouraged her to embrace her curves.

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” Pugh continued. “I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know.”

She concluded, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….#fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.”

Celebrities praised Pugh’s outspokenness in the comments, with Aubrey Plaza writing, “OK, this is what I been sayingggg.” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose added, “RESPECT. Period.”

“Bullet Train” star Joey King wrote, “You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate.”

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli also weighed in on the controversy, writing, “Respect.”

