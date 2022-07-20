‘Funny Pages’ Trailer: Josh and Benny Safdie Produce A24 Cartoonist Coming-of-Age Story

"The Squid and the Whale" star Owen Kline makes his feature directorial debut, which premiered at Cannes Directors' Fortnight.

There’s something darkly funny about growing up.

“Funny Pages,” which debuted at 2022 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, marks the feature directorial debut from Owen Kline (“The Squid and the Whale”), who also penned the script. Starring “Eighth Grade” and “Tales from the Loop” alum Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages” tells the story of an aspiring teen cartoonist who shrugs off mundane suburban comforts and sets out to make it on his own in Trenton, New Jersey.

Maria Dizzia and Josh Pais star as the parents, who are trying to get their son to come home, while Stephen Adly Guirgis plays a high school art teacher. Matthew Maher portrays an older cartoonist who becomes a mentor to the lead.

“Funny Pages” is produced by Josh and Benny Safdie, and longtime Safdie Bros. cinematographer Sean Price Williams serves as director of photography for the film along with Hunter Zimny, using 16mm. “Funny Pages” premieres in select theaters and on demand August 26.

In addition to producing the coming-of-age dark comedy, the Safdie Bros. are also behind the upcoming series “The Curse,” co-created by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder of “Nathan For You” fame. Emma Stone stars in the scripted comedy about how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

The Safdie Brothers are also executive producing an upcoming Andy Kaufman documentary alongside record producer and former Columbia Records co-founder and filmmaker Rick Rubin. The documentary will be directed by Alex Braverman of “Gaycation” and “Waffles + Mochi” fame.

A24 distributes “Funny Pages,” adding to its star-studded summer lineup with “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (out August 5) and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” Looking ahead to the fall, titles like Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World,” starring Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore, and Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up,” featuring Michelle Williams are set to debut in theaters or fall festivals.

Also at 2022 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, A24 picked up the drama “God’s Creatures,” starring Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Aisling Franciosi, set in an Irish fishing village.

Check out the trailer for “Funny Pages” below.

