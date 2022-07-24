‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Reveals Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova Voicing Cosmo the Dog

The clip is not yet available to the public, but read our description of it from inside Hall H here.

This month, Marvel fans got to see Star-Lord and many of their other favorite “Guardians of the Galaxy” characters return to the big screen in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” But if that wasn’t enough for you, there’s another “Guardians” movie on the way. The final volume of James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy hits theaters next spring, but Disney revealed the first trailer as part of Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Alas, as of initial publication, this trailer has not been made available for the public, but here’s the description of what we say of the film, written and directed by James Gunn. stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sylvester Stallone. Maria Bakalova is voicing Cosmo the Space Dog, a sometime foil for Rocket Raccoon in the comics. The appearance makes sense because this film will explore Rocket’s backstory. And Will Poulter will be playing enigmatic cosmic adventurer Adam Warlock.

Meanwhile, Gamora, who was killed and then saved from a different timeline in “Avengers: Endgame,” has a completely different personality than she had as the person who lived the experiences she did before she died. (How’s that for a sentence?) She’s now a leader of the Ravagers and feels no connection to Peter Quill, aka Star Lord — understandable! Since the version of this character did not live all the experiences her alternate-timeline counterpart experienced with Quill in the first two movies.

There was also a glimpse of Chukwudi Iwuji as the main villain of “Vol. 3,” a being known as The High Evolutionary. The Nigerian-British actor took the stage in costume.

The film recently wrapped principal photography, and Gunn took to Twitter to speak about how much the franchise has meant to him over the years.

“The majority of the last 10 years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians,” Gunn wrote. “I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me. It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters — that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Reporting by Marcus Jones.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.