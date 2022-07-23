Gwyneth Paltrow: I Don’t Miss Acting but I Promised My Mother Blythe Danner I’d Star in a Play ‘Before I Die’

The Oscar winner did, however, vow to her Tony Award-winning mother Blythe Danner that she will be on Broadway "at some point."

Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t been onscreen since 2020’s “The Politician,” and the Goop founder is just fine leaving it that way.

Paltrow admitted in a preview clip of this week’s Sunday ”Today” show, airing July 24, that she doesn’t feel the need to return to acting anytime soon. “I really don’t miss it at all,” Paltrow told host Willie Geist. “I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I still, I’m sure I still will, at some point.”

She added, “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do. And I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

And Paltrow’s next acting gig may not be in a film or TV role at all. The “Royal Tenenbaums” alum continued, “I don’t daydream about the movie business at all, but…I did promise my mother that at some point before I die, told her that I would go and do a play. So I’m going to deliver on that promise at some point.”

Paltrow’s mother, of course, being Tony Award winner Blythe Danner, whose half-century spanning career has two Emmy wins and multiple Tony nods.

Paltrow previously told People that she would consider more Marvel cameos in 2021. “I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that,” the “Iron Man” star said.

However, Paltrow infamously told director Jon Favreau that she didn’t remember being in “Spider-Man” at all. “No, I wasn’t in ‘Spider-Man,'” Paltrow said during Netflix docuseries “The Chef Show” in 2019. “I was in ‘Avengers’!”

The “Shakespeare in Love” actress also admitted that she doesn’t like watching herself onscreen in general.

“I really hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever,” Paltrow said, before sharing she can only watch a particular scene from “The Royal Tenenbaums” where her character walks off a bus. “That’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself, like of my whole career.”

Reflecting on her career as a whole, Paltrow told “Good Morning America” in 2020, “I sort of felt like, ‘Well, now who am I supposed to be?’ Like, what am I driving towards? [Being an actor is] so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots. I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like, I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks…it’s just not who I am.”

