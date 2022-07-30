Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Children of Celebrities Have to ‘Work Almost Twice as Hard’ to Make It in Hollywood

"People are ready to pull you down," Paltrow opened up, "and say you don’t belong there and you’re only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case may be."

Gwyneth Paltrow is speaking out on privilege.

The daughter of Tony winner Blythe Danner and late director-producer Bruce Paltrow explained to fellow celebrity offspring Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) that children of Hollywood have to work “twice as hard” to make it in the industry.

“I mean, look, I think it’s fair because as the child of somebody, you get access that other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow admitted during Bieber’s “Who’s In My Bathroom?” YouTube series. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good.”

The Academy Award winner continued, “People are ready to pull you down and say you don’t belong there and you’re only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case may be.”

Paltrow explained that criticism shouldn’t “limit” the goals of the next generation of Hollywood.

Related Gwyneth Paltrow: I Don't Miss Acting but I Promised My Mother Blythe Danner I'd Star in a Play 'Before I Die'

Gwyneth Paltrow Has One Scene in Her Career She Can Still Watch: Margot Tenenbaum and the Bus Related All the Details on 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

The 155 Greatest Horror Movies of All Time

“What I definitely believe is that nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn’t know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,” the Goop founder summed up.

After decades in the spotlight, Paltrow herself has opted to take a break from acting following her most recent role in 2020’s “The Politician.”

“I really don’t miss it at all,” Paltrow explained recently. “I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I still, I’m sure I still will, at some point.”

She added, “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do. And I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

Paltrow’s next role, she teased, is one that her mother Danner actually advised. “I don’t daydream about the movie business at all, but…I did promise my mother that at some point before I die, told her that I would go and do a play,” Paltrow hinted at a Broadway production. “So I’m going to deliver on that promise at some point.”

Reflecting on her career as a whole, Paltrow previously told “Good Morning America” in 2020, “I sort of felt like, ‘Well, now who am I supposed to be?’ Like, what am I driving towards? [Being an actor is] so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots. I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like, I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks…it’s just not who I am.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.