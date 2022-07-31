Casey Wilson Recording ‘Happy Endings’ Podcast with Adam Pally, Says ‘Everyone Wants’ a Revival

Nine years have gone by since “Happy Endings” was abruptly cancelled by ABC, and many fans are still not over it. David Caspe’s Chicago-set ensemble comedy has amassed a passionate fan base over the years thanks to its clever portrayals of adult friendships and endless amounts of cast chemistry. The show continues to pick up new fans thanks to streaming, and it turns out that the cast is still thinking about it too.

In a new interview with People, Casey Wilson, who played Penny on the show, revealed that she’s working on a new “Happy Endings” podcast with co-star Adam Pally. That’s right, Max and Penny are together again!

“Adam Pally and I, and I haven’t said this anywhere, but we have been taping a ‘Happy Endings’ podcast for fun,” Wilson said. “Just kind of a one-season, one-off that’s very tongue-in-cheek, where we know it wasn’t like ‘Breaking Bad.’ But we know that for our smaller, yet healthily rabid fan base, we hope they’ll enjoy it for fun.”

Of course, it was always going to be impossible for Wilson to mention a new “Happy Endings” project without being asked the inevitable question about reviving the show. Fans have been clamoring to see “Happy Endings” return since it was abruptly cancelled after three seasons in 2013. Several attempts have been made to revive the series on other networks, but nothing has materialized yet. Many had accepted that seeing more “Happy Endings” was a lost cause, but the cast sparked new hope when they reunited with a Zoom episode titled “And the Pandemmy Goes To…” in 2020. While that was a one-off, it showed that the cast was still passionate about their characters and game to reunite.

Wilson says that they are still trying to find a way to bring the show back, but noted that minimal progress has been made on that front.