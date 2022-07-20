‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: The Battle for the Iron Throne Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Meets ‘Succession’

The "Game of Thrones" prequel series centers on the history of House Targaryen, premiering August 21.

“And all the dragons roared as one….”

So begins the tense history of House Targaryen in “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon,” premiering August 21. The 10-episode series is set 200 years prior to the events of “GoT” and centers on the civil war that split the Targaryen clan apart.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the prequel stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Ryan J. Condal co-created the series with author Martin and wrote the show, with fellow co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik directing all the episodes.

Additional cast members include: Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Martin serves as an executive producer, along with Condal, Sapochnik, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt.

The latest trailer highlights the drama of succession (calling to mind another Emmy-winning HBO series…) as the next generation of the Targaryens fight to lead. Without a queen having ever sat on the Iron Throne, the battle hinges on gender, race, and more intersecting factors.

“I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter,” the Targaryen patriarch says.

HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys recently told The Hollywood Reporter that “House of the Dragon” highlighted the inner workings of a fantastical family at the breaking point of a dynasty.

“I liked the idea of focusing on one family, and obviously the Targaryens have a lot of drama to go around,” Bloys said. “I also liked the echo of how empires can quickly fall — those are the types of conversations we are having in our own country, which I don’t think is anything I would’ve thought we’d be talking about 20 years ago.”

And, as predicted, “war is afoot” when it comes to the Targaryen heirs.

Showrunner Condal explained, “We’re telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so by the time that first sword stroke falls, you understand all the players.”

“House of the Dragon” premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

Check out the epic trailer below.

