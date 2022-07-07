Hugh Grant Encourages Protesters to Blast ‘Benny Hill’ Theme Song During Boris Johnson Prime Minister Exit

The "Love Actually" star tweeted for demonstrators to blare the British slapstick sketch comedy theme song as Prime Minister Johnson announced his resignation.

Even actor Hugh Grant has weighed in on British politics, likening Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation to famed slapstick comedy show “Benny Hill.”

The “Four Weddings and a Funeral” actor tweeted to activist Steve Bray, suggesting the “Benny Hill” theme song be played in front of Parliament. “Glad you have your speakers back,” Grant wrote. “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

Bray obliged and went on to blare the iconic “Benny Hill” track with loud speakers, drawing newscasters to the sound of the wacky them. Officially titled “Yakety Sax,” the song inspired local onlookers to also break out into a dance. “Benny Hill” aired on British TV from 1955 to 1989 starring sketch comedian Hill.

Grant previously played the role of British prime minister in “Love Actually.” The star has openly addressed the chaos of the U.K. Conservative Party amid multiple scandals under Johnson’s tenure.

Johnson announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party on July 7. “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new PM,” Johnson said, as reported by CBS News. “I today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

Johnson’s exit comes on the heels of numerous other government resignations from British officials, inspired by the latest scandal involving the embattled prime minister. Just last month, Johnson survived a no-confidence vote by his own party. Earlier this year, he was fined by police for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Over his three-year tenure, Brexit will be Johnson’s longest lasting legacy.

“As we’ve seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful, and when the herd moves, it moves,” Johnson said in his farewell address. “And my friends, in politics, no one is remotely indispensable.”

Aside from suggesting soundtrack picks for protests, actor Grant has quite a few projects in the works, ranging from the “Dungeons and Dragons” adaptation to playing Zeus in series “Kaos.” Grant also stars in upcoming biopic “Unfrosted,” directed by Jerry Seinfeld and focusing on the cereal rivalry between Kellogg’s and Post in 1963 Michigan. Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, Amy Schumer, Christian Slater, Max Greenfield, and Jack McBrayer additionally star.

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Hugh Grant tweeted a request at activists protesting outside Westminster to play the Benny Hill theme on their loudspeakers; when they did it became the soundtrack for street interviews with leading Tories trying explain the situation to the British people pic.twitter.com/V1LxUoxRUE — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) July 7, 2022

