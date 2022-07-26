Jack Quaid Is Finally Forgiven by Amandla Stenberg Over ‘Hunger Games’ Kill: Fans ‘Spitting on Me’ for Years

The "Ballad of" forgiveness? Jack Quaid and Amandla Stenberg make a "Hunger Games" first over a decade since their franchise debuts.

Just look how far they’ve come!

“The Boys” star Jack Quaid and “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (plus “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” lead) Amandla Stenberg had a mini “Hunger Games” reunion during 2022 San Diego Comic-Con exactly 10 years since facing off in the Panem arena. Quaid made his acting debut as Marvel in the 2012 adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ hit YA series, with Stenberg continuing her child stardom career in the role of Rue.

In an attempt to kill Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Marvel (Quaid) shoots a young Rue (Stenberg) with a spear into her torso. Katniss immediately hits Marvel in the chest with an arrow.

During the E! News studio at Comic Con, Stenberg left a special message forgiving Quaid for his onscreen murder.

“Oh Jack,” Stenberg began to a shocked Quaid. “It’s been so many years. And it’s taken me time to recover — sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen, and I’m reminded of the time that you murdered me. But we all have our faults. And I forgive you.”

Quaid reacts: “Yes! Yes! Thank you Amandla. Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years.”

The “Scream 5” actor previously responded to fans on Twitter in 2021 who were shocked to discover he starred in “Hunger Games” to begin with. “Wait…Jack Quaid killed Rue?!???” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh shit that’s right. Sorry,” Quaid quipped, adding, “In all fairness, I met my demise VERY quickly afterwards. I was brainwashed by my luxurious District 1 upbringing. But yes incredibly sorry.”

“The Hunger Games” is getting a reboot thanks to prequel film, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” set to showcase how the very first fatal battle royale came to be. Slated for a November 17, 2023 release, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” stars Rachel Zegler and “The Gilded Age” breakout star Tom Blyth. Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Peter Dinklage round out the ensemble cast.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” centers on an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) who is selected to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by “West Side Story” and “Snow White” star Zegler.

Coriolanus is the “last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol,” per an official Lionsgate synopsis. “But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

