Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Can’t Imagine’ Joining the MCU: They’d Have to ‘Figure Out’ What to Do with a 64-Year-Old Woman

After sparking a "little friendly competition" between A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Curtis doesn't think Marvel will be calling her up anytime soon.

Jamie Lee Curtis may be “Everywhere All at Once” but the MCU is currently (probably) off-limits.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star sparked a “little friendly competition” when the A24 film opened in theaters around the premiere date of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Now, Curtis “can’t imagine” Marvel asking her to be in a film.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” Curtis told People. “But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

She added, “But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman. I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere.”

Curtis also clarified her past comments comparing “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to the “Doctor Strange” sequel, saying, “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies. What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a little movie that could, and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you.”

The “Halloween Ends” icon summed up, “‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was the absolutely most unexpected, delightful experience maybe of my career, just because the expectations were so low and I was so free in the work and just had a blast making it. And there was no green screen!”

In a series of Instagram posts in May, Curtis claimed “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cost “less than the entire craft service budget” on “Doctor Strange 2” or any other Marvel movie.

Curtis additionally opened up to The Talk that a baseline requirement for “sci-fi multiverse movies” should be an emotional through-line throughout.

“If they don’t touch you, the audience leaves sort of inured,” Curtis said while promoting “Everything Everywhere All at Once” earlier this year. “Marvel movies just feel very sort of dead to me. And this is a movie that actually makes you feel tremendous heart.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.