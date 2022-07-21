‘John Wick Chapter 4’ First Look: Keanu Reeves Pensively Prays at Candlelit Altar of Assassins

Reeves reprises the role of the assassin gone rogue in the fourth film, hitting theaters March 24, 2023.

The end is near for John Wick, but his candle is still burning bright before being snuffed out.

A first look at “John Wick Chapter 4” shows Keanu Reeves as Wick standing in front of what appears to be a candlelit altar. The neon-tinted press image was circulated via text message by Lionsgate to fans who signed up for updates on the fourth film, set to be released in theaters March 24, 2023.

“John Wick Chapter 4” also stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama. While the plot remains to be under wraps, the film is expected to pick up after Wick was delivered to the Bowery King (Fishburne) at the end of “John Wick Chapter 3” after trying to topple assassin hierarchy the High Table.

“Chapter 4” kicks off the two-part finale planned for Wick. The franchise spurred upcoming spin-off film “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas and Starz prequel series “The Continental” about the hotel for mercenaries.

“John Wick Chapter 4” is written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. Supporting star Fishburne told Collider that part of “Chapter 4” was filmed in Berlin and the script is “really, really cool.”

“As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper,” Fishburne teased. “It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing…is really the heart and soul of it.”

Director Chad Stahelski previously told The Hollywood Reporter that “Chapter 4” will find “new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer” through even more insane stunts.

The director previously told IndieWire that even he doesn’t know how Wick’s arc will end.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” Stahelski said. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

