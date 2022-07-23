‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Gets Stylish Comic-Con Teaser Full of Noirish Yakuza Action

There's only the barest wisp of a story here, but plenty of bruising fights.

Is there anything more dramatic than Laurence Fishburne blowing out a candle?

If the answer to that question for you is “No,” then you’re in luck: the first teaser for “John Wick: Chapter 4” is here, in which Fishburne, as The Bowery King, tangles once again with Keanu Reeves’ stylishly groomed title character. Watch the video below and thrill to the sight of that guy doing battle with a samurai sword.

This fourth installment in the assassin franchise is once again directed by Chad Stahelski, who had served as Reeves’ stunt double in the original “Matrix” trilogy and who founded the action design company 87Eleven with David Leitch (who was uncredited as director on the first “Wick” movie). Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown round out the cast.

“Chapter 4” is the beginning of a two-part finale for the franchise, though there will be a spin-off film starring Ana de Armas called “Ballerina,” as well as a Starz series about the hotel for mercenaries that figures so heavily in the plot of these movies, “The Continental.”

The film is set for release on March 24, 2023. Watch your first glimpse here:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.