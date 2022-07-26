Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO’s ‘The Palace’ Created by ‘Succession’ Producer Will Tracy

Oscar nominee Stephen Frears ("The Queen") will direct the series, marking Winslet's fourth collaboration with HBO.

Kate Winslet continues her takeover of HBO with her fourth limited series at the network.

Oscar favorite and “Mare of Easttown” Emmy winner Winslet will star in “The Palace,” telling the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Winslet executive produces the series, created and also executive produced by “Succession” producer and scribe Will Tracy.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Stephen Frears (“The Queen,” “The Grifters”) is slated to direct and executive produce, with Frank Rich also executive producing. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe will write for the show.

“We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on ‘The Palace,'” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a press statement. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who, remarkably, have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”

Winslet previously starred in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” plus “Mildred Pierce.” She is attached to upcoming limited series “The Trust” based on Hernan Diaz’s novel of the same name. Winslet will also executive produce that series about a wealthy financier who reads a book based on his won life and after being dissatisfied by his and his wife’s portrayal, he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight…by literally rewriting history.

Winslet has seven Oscar nominations, including recognition for “Titanic,” “Iris,” and “Little Children,” winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2009 with “The Reader.”

IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised Winslet’s Emmy-winning turn in “Mare of Easttown” as a disgruntled detective in a small town.

“Winslet’s return to HBO 10 years after her stunning work in ‘Mildred Pierce’ proves to be a worthy, if distinct, follow-up,” Travers wrote. “Little happens in the premiere, yet it commands your attention — an achievement in its own right. The first episode is built around introductions, unveiling the murder at the very end, but as the seven-episode limited series pushes forward, the crime drama builds momentum and ends episodes on critical cliffhangers as pressure mounts on Mare. No matter which aspect of the series grabs you, the first five episodes offer substantial rewards.”

