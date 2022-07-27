MUBI Acquires Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Season 3 Starring Alexander Skarsgård

"The Kingdom" marks the first TV show acquired by MUBI, with Season 3 set to premiere at 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Lars von Trier’s highly-anticipated third and final season of “The Kingdom” TV series will host its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Von Trier’s “The Kingdom Exodus” will premiere this fall after being acquired by MUBI. The first two seasons have been newly restored with directors’ cuts and will stream exclusively on MUBI ahead of the broadcast of the five-part “The Kingdom Exodus.” MUBI will handle the distribution and streaming rights for North America, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey, and India.

Presented by TrustNordisk and produced by Zentropa Entertainments, “The Kingdom Exodus,” the third and final season of von Trier’s legendary TV series, will receive its World Premiere out of Competition at the Venice International Film Festival and broadcast exclusively on MUBI in Fall 2022 on a weekly episodic basis. The cast includes Mikael Persbrandt, Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Tuva Novotny, David Dencik, with Alexander Skarsgård and David Dencik guest starring.

The official synopsis reads: Heavily influenced by the ghostly series “The Kingdom,” the sleepwalker Karen seeks answers to the unresolved questions of the series in order to save the hospital from doom. Sound asleep one night, Karen wanders into the darkness and inexplicably ends up in front of the hospital. The gate to the Kingdom is opening once more…

“The Kingdom” premiered in 1994, followed by Season 2 in 1997. Since the series first came out, von Trier has helmed hit films “Dogville,” “Melancholia,” and “Nymphomaniac.”

Von Trier penned the “Kingdom Exodus” script in collaboration with Niels Vørsel, with whom he also wrote the previous seasons. Louise Vesth is producing for Zentropa Entertainments with NENT Group and DR as co-producers.

“MUBI is now home to ‘The Kingdom’ – an incredible show, and the first television series released by MUBI, ever,” Founder and CEO Efe Cakarel said. “We want to bring more great artistic visions to as many people as possible, whether that’s through film or series. ‘The Kingdom’ is the perfect first show to introduce episodic storytelling to MUBI, and marks one of our biggest steps forward as a company. We can’t wait to bring all three seasons to all our members, very soon.”

Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk, added, “We are excited to be working with MUBI on this grand project and having their platform as a new home for Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom’ series.”

MUBI negotiated the deal with Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk, handling international sales. Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom Exodus” is presented by Viaplay and DR and is produced by Zentropa Entertainments in co-production with Film I Väst, Zentropa Sweden, and Ginger Pictures.

The series has support from Nordisk Film & TV Fond and tco-produced with support from BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance and was developed with the support of The Creative Europe Media Programme of the European Union.

