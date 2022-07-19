‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot and Killed on Set

A 31-year-old man performing parking enforcement on the perimeter of show's Greenpoint, Brooklyn set was shot in the head and neck this morning.

A “Law & Order: Organized Crime” crew member was shot and killed on set during the early morning hours on Tuesday, IndieWire has confirmed.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a joint statement shared with IndieWire. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” was filming in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood on the corner of Henry St. and Norman Ave., a person with knowledge of production told IndieWire. The crew member, a contract worker and thus not an employee of Universal Television, was performing set security and parking enforcement, the person told us.

The deceased individual, a 31-year-old male, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck, the NYPD told IndieWire. The victim’s family has not yet been notified, so his name is not being released to media at this time. No motive for the shooting is currently known, according to police.

The victim was found unresponsive on location, 229 North Henry Street, the NYPD said. He was performing “no-parking enforcement” on the perimeter of the set at the time. The shooting occurred at 5:15 a.m. ET.

A person with knowledge of the shooting told IndieWire the victim was seated in a vehicle when an unknown individual approached the car, opened the door, and fired.

The victim was transported to a local-area hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority. No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets,” New York City Mayor’s Office Press Secretary Fabien Levy said in a statement emailed to IndieWire on Tuesday. “The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

NBC has three “Law & Order” shows these days: “Law & Order” proper, “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” They all hail from Dick Wolf.

Entering its third season, “Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni in a reprisal of his role as Det. Elliot Stabler. In this version, Stabler returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after suffering a personal loss.

Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside, the show’s logline reads. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.