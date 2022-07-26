Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

"In my heart, she's always right here," Liu said of her longtime collaborator.

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.

“I didn’t even know [Cameron] was out of the business,” Liu told Entertainment Tonight. “In my heart, she’s always right here.”

When asked by ET whether Diaz, Liu, and Drew Barrymore would reunite for another “Angels” film, Liu kept the option open. “I don’t know! Those are some very busy ladies,” the “Kill Bill Vol. 1” actress said. “But I adore and love them, so anything that they have to offer I’m sure we would have a very good time doing it.”

In the meantime, Liu is making her superhero debut with DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Liu plays a goddess opposite fellow DC newcomers Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler. “To be part of the DC universe and this world is probably the most exciting thing of my career,” Liu said. “It was an honor to be a part of something this special. I feel like I’m in a place where I’m home.”

Related 'Shazam' Star Zachary Levi: Warner Bros. Has 'More Faith' in the Franchise After 'Untested' Superhero Success

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad Related The 15 Best Spy Movies, from 'Enemy of the State' to 'North by Northwest'

45 Great Films Booed at Cannes, from 'L'Avventura' to 'Okja'

Speaking on diversity within comic book adaptations, Liu added, “I think that the superhero world is about belonging and being a part of that. Understanding that everybody now is included, it makes that world so much bigger. So I think diversity counts, and people are recognizing that more and more.”

Liu has previously spoken out about the racism she endured in Hollywood early on in her career. “I think I was just too naive and didn’t know what was ahead of me or what I was going to be up against,” Liu told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2021 (via Variety). “I had some idea when I got to L.A., because a friend of mine would have 10 auditions in a day or a week and I would have maybe two or three in a month, so I knew it was going to be much more limited for me.”

She added, “I think when you are somewhat the black sheep, you don’t really have anything to lose, because they are not necessarily looking for you. So you may as well go for it!”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.