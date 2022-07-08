Marc Maron Regrets Not Seeing Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Movie Before Her ‘WTF’ Podcast Interview

The "WTF" podcast host wants a redo interview with Gyllenhaal after finally watching "The Kindergarten Teacher."

Marc Maron might have lost an opportunity with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

During an interview with Vulture, Maron admitted to wanting a second shot at speaking with “The Lost Daughter” director Gyllenhaal on his podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” because, well, now he’s finally seen her 2018 movie, “The Kindergarten Teacher,” directed by Sara Colangelo.

“I’d like to talk to Maggie Gyllenhaal again, because I did something I never do with her, where I hadn’t watched the thing she was there to promote, which she was very proud of,” Maron said of missing out on Gyllenhaal’s feature before speaking with her. “It was a real misstep on my part, and a lesson that I learned. There are some people like that who I could have done a little better with. But what we do is a career-spanning interview, so it would take a certain type of person, or a certain type of work to engage in the type of interview I do for an hour, if it’s just going to be about the work they’ve done since the last time we spoke.”

Maron added that he also would love to connect with Kevin Hart and John Mulaney again. “If somebody has had a second life since I interviewed them — somebody like Kevin — that might be more interesting,” Maron mused. “There are definitely a lot of people who have been through things since I last talked to them, and a lot of comedians I talked to before they were huge.”

Maron’s Episode 976 installment featuring Gyllenhaal aired in 2018 and centered on the sexual politics of HBO series “The Deuce” and her respective performances in “The Kindergarten Teacher” and “Secretary.”

Gyllenhaal previously told IndieWire that she also opted to not watch the original “Kindergarten Teacher” from Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid before stepping into the role of a teacher who takes a special interest in a student’s poetry.

“My interpretation would have been limited, even if I didn’t want that,” Gyllenhaal told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn ahead of the Netflix film, which she also produced. “These are stories totally based around the perspective of the woman that feel real to me, right to me, somehow accurate in the way they depict women.”

