Maya Hawke Stars in Dark NSFW Music Video Directed by Brady Corbet

Maya Hawke debuts single “Thérèse” in a haunting music video helmed by “Vox Lux” director Brady Corbet.

Filmed over the course of two days in upstate New York, Hawke, topless, leads a string of delinquent young adults post-orgy in the woods. The five-minute video marks the first single from Hawke’s upcoming album “Moss,” out September 23.

“‘Thérèse’ is about the secret spaces we build where we are free to be ourselves, in a world that is always intentionally or systematically misunderstanding us,” Hawke said in a press statement. “How hard we have to fight against internal and external forces just to love each other, love ourselves, love our bodies. ‘Thérèse’ is a call to return to the beginner’s mind. A reminder, if only to myself.”

The “Mainstream” actress cited growing up in the spotlight with iconic actor parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke as inspiration for the gently brutal ballad.

“We are all bombarded with negative and doctored images of bodies all the time, whether we want to be or not,” Hawke said. “The ‘art’ I saw about sexuality when I was growing up (being honest… I am still growing up) helped free me from a culture that seems to want us all to hate ourselves and fear others, right? There is a lot to feel bleak about these days but it’s important to find moments of joy and look out for each other where & when we can these days.”

The letter accompanying the “Thérèse” premiere included resources to learn more about the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, To Write Love on Her Arms, and the NAACP.

Amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Hawke said “fuck the Supreme Court” during “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on June 28.

“We’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did,” she added.

Hawke’s “Stranger Things” co-star Millie Bobby Brown also spoke out about being sexualized as a child star, saying she received “gross” reactions to turning 18.

Director Corbet is set to also helm upcoming film “The Brutalist” starring Sebastian Stan and Vanessa Kirby.

Hawke’s “Moses” debuts Friday, September 23.

Check out the “Thérèse” video below.

