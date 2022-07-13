‘Mija’ Trailer: Sundance Breakout Isabel Castro Directs Latina Music Doc for Disney

Exclusive: "Mija" centers on two women from undocumented Mexican-American families who set out to make it big in the music industry.

A Latina music manager and singer set out to dream big and disrupt the music scene.

The documentary “Mija” centers on Doris Anahí Muñoz and singer Jacks Haupt, both of whom hail from undocumented Mexican-American families. The film premiered at Sundance 2022 before being acquired as the first feature under the new Disney Original Documentary banner. “Mija” premieres August 5 in select theaters and will be available to stream on Disney+ later in 2022. IndieWire exclusively premieres the trailer, below.

Audiences in New York City will be treated to a special premiere in Central Park on August 3 as part of the Summerstage series, with a performance from both musicians and documentary subjects, Muñoz and Haupt.

Emmy nominated director Isabel Castro helms and produces her debut feature after directing the docuseries “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.” The former Vice producer captures Muñoz’s family missing her brother, who was deported five years prior, as well as showcasing the financial risks of Muñoz and Haupt pursuing their respective dreams of stardom.

Critic Carlos Aguilar praised the documentary in his Sundance review for IndieWire, writing, “‘Mija’ is not just another immigration tale, mainly because of the lens through which the tropes are being examined: that of a U.S. born millennial, proud of the culture that molded her into the adult she is, but also forging her own unconventional career path. For parents like hers, fearful that the pursuit of non-traditional professions may result in ruinous consequences, only a tangible financial improvement validates her efforts.”

Aguilar continued, “For many young people whose parents lack legal documentation, turning 21 is momentous, as that is when they have the right to petition for them to be granted permanent residency, a green card, effectively pulling them out of the shadows. That this is a milestone young individuals like Doris and Jacks grow up worrying about, while others their age won’t ever have to consider the unthinkable prospect of family separation, elucidates their unfortunate position they have in an American society that criminalizes their loved ones…Stories centering Latinos in this country are seldom given this type of evocative treatment.”

The film was produced by Castro under her production company Tertulia Pictures alongside independent producers Tabs Breese and Yesenia Tlahuel. Serving as executive producers are Jenny Raskin, Lauren Haber, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Marni E.J. Grossman, Rahdi Taylor, and Davis Guggenheim. The film was co-produced by Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros, Jenn Lee Smith, Adam and Melony Lewis, and Kelsey Koenig. “Mija” is presented by Impact Partners in association with Cinereach and The Concordia Studio Fellowship.

Check out the trailer below.

