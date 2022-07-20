‘Mike’ Trailer: Trevante Rhodes Pulls No Punches as Mike Tyson for Hulu Limited Series

The "Moonlight" star makes his limited series debut chronicling the heavyweight champion's personal and professional ups and downs.

Actor Trevante Rhodes wooed viewers as the grown-up Chiron in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning 2016 film “Moonlight,” cementing a reputation for understated performances that find the softness beneath a macho exterior. Now, he is jumping into the ring to make his limited series debut for Hulu’s “Mike,” an eight-episode series about the tumultuous professional and personal ups and downs of heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Watch the trailer below.

“People just see an animal. They call me a savage. I’m the most vicious, ruthless champion there’s ever been. No one can match me,” Rhodes’ Kid Dynamite says in the intense trailer. “My style’s impetuous. I’m ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat your children. Praise be to Allah.”

The series hails from creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the creative team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People.” “Mike” follows Tyson’s career from a beloved global athlete star to a pariah who had run-ins with the law and back again.

Laura Harrier joins Rhodes in the cast as Tyson’s now-ex-wife Robin Givens, along with Li Eubanks (Desiree Washington who, in 1991, accused Tyson of rape) and Russell Hornsby (Don King, Tyson’s boxing promoter with legal issues of his own). Harvey Keitel also guest-stars as boxing coach Cus D’Amato.

“We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain,” Karen Gist told Entertainment Weekly. “Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of ‘no one person is one thing.'”

Rogers created the series and will executive produce. Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. The “I, Tonya” team of director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring. 20th Television will produce.

Rhodes was last seen on the big screen in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

