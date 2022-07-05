‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Fandom Leads Theaters to Ban Rowdy TikTokers in Suits

Universal officially endorsed the "Gentleminions trend" of viewers showing up to screenings in formal attire.

There’s nothing “Despicable” about this adorable theater trend. But disturbing and distracting? Maybe.

Following the box office domination of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” select theaters have issued bans to audiences wearing formal attire when attending screenings of the children’s animated film. Why? Well, it’s all due to a TikTok trend.

The viral “Minions” fandom has evolved into a squad of “gentleminions,” or people wearing suits to screenings. The Independent reported that some of those fans have cheered, clapped, shouted, and mocked the Minion voices in theaters, disrupting those who wanted to watch the film in peace. Certain cinemas have also had to issue refunds for audience members displeased with their in-person viewing experience after the film premiered in theaters July 1.

A Vue Cinema in Worcester shared they had to issue £1,300 ($1,552) worth of refunds in just one day due to complaints. An Odeon cinema location issued a warning that anyone dressed in suits would be refused entry to the movie. “Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,'” the poster read.

Related 'Minions' Grosses $109 Million as Theaters Finally Celebrate Independence from Covid

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Review: A Messy, Madcap Sequel Strictly for the Kids Related 30 Disturbing Foreign Films to Watch, from Gaspar Noé to Takashi Miike

New Movies: Release Calendar for July 1, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

Universal Pictures, however, has fully endorsed the TikTok trend. The production company tweeted, “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

The official Minions page simply replied, “The Gentleminions.”

Similarly, the Minions’ TikTok page endorsed the #Gentleminions movement and boasts 3 million followers since launching 10 months ago, with 1 million coming from the last week.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote in her review of the film that the Minions, a group of “chattering little roly-poly yellow henchmen who serve Gru and, despite literally being designed to only assist the baddest of bad guys, can’t help but elicit ‘aww’ after ‘aww'” and are the real breakout franchise stars. TikTok seems to agree on a viral scale.

“It’s colorful and madcap and zany, and while that might not make it suitable for all audiences, it will delight the very one it is made for,” Erbland wrote, before warning: “That’s fine for now, but if this franchise wants to survive, the next entry will have to take on a much tougher mission: stay silly, but get a whole lot smarter.”

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.