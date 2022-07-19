Mo’Nique Reveals Netflix Comedy Special After Discrimination Lawsuit Against Streamer

Mo'Nique, who settled a lawsuit against the streamer last month over a previously axed special, is set to film her first Netflix comedy special in Atlanta later this year.

Oscar winner Mo’Nique confirmed an upcoming Netflix comedy special after settling a gender and racial discrimination lawsuit against the streamer in June 2022.

In a new video shared on Twitter by Netflix, Mo’Nique says, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film, ‘The Deliverance.'”

She added, “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned. Thank you all my sweet babies. I love us for real.”

Netflix shared with the caption: “Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique!”

The Grammy nominee and Golden Globe winner, born Monique Hicks, will film the untitled special in Atlanta later this year.

Back in November 2019, Mo’Nique filed a suit alleging that Netflix broke the law when it gave her a “lowball” offer for a comedy special in 2018 — and over the subsequent professional fallout of her pay dispute. According to Mo’Nique, she was offered only $500,000 for a special, while Amy Schumer was offered $11 million and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were both offered $20 million.

“Netflix courted Mo’Nique, saw what she had to offer and made her an offer,” Mo’Nique’s attorneys from the deRubertis Law Firm and Schimmel & Parks stated in a multi-claim complaint filed in L.A. Superior Court, as reported by Deadline. “But the offer Netflix made Mo’Nique reeked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women.”

The suit sought to “bring fair and non-discriminatory pay to Mo’Nique and stop Netflix’s discriminatory practices going forward.” Netflix has now settled for an undetermined cost.

Mo’Nique’s collaboration with director Lee Daniels for “The Deliverance” also marks an end to her decade-plus feud with the “Precious” filmmaker. During a comedy show in April 2022, Daniels appeared onstage with Mo’Nique to publicly make amends for his past actions.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels explained, telling the audience, ‘She was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just…that was God working, through both of us. And we’re gonna fucking do it again!”

Supernatural thriller “The Deliverance” also stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins.

Mo’Nique’s most recent comedy special “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta,” premiered on Showtime in 2020.

