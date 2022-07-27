‘Moonage Daydream’ Trailer: David Bowie Documentary Boasts Psychedelic Reimagining of Out-of-This-World Talent

Brett Morgen's documentary on the Grammy winner includes never-before-seen footage and will premiere September 16 exclusively in IMAX.

Brett Morgen (“Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck”) writes, directs, and produces stunning David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” including 40 remastered songs and never-before-seen footage from the Bowie estate.

“Moonage Daydream” premiered at Cannes 2022 and will debut in theaters, exclusively in IMAX, September 16. The documentary spans Bowie’s 54-year career with never-before-seen footage of the icon and, for you audio nerds, its soundtrack is crafted in 12.0, 7.1, and 5.1 stems for an immersive sonic experience tailored to specific theaters.

Morgen spent two years selecting footage from the Bowie archive in 16mm and 35mm prints, marking “Moonage” as the first film ever sanctioned by the Bowie estate with access to personal archives.

Per an official synopsis, “Moonage Daydream” illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific

and influential artists of our time. Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen’s feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical, and spiritual journey.

The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

Music producer Tony Viconti, sound mixers Paul Massev and David Giammarco, and sound designers John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone oversee the score. Neon distributes the film.

Director Morgen exclusively told IndieWire that editing the documentary was “like a house of cards” and a “torturous” experience deciding what to cut. “It was a bit batshit crazy,” Morgen revealed. “Some reviewer said, ‘It seemed a little indulgent.’ I was like, ‘a little? I’ve never been against art that’s indulgent. I actually prefer art that goes all in.'”

The film was specifically designed for IMAX, which Morgen called a potentially “dangerous mix” depending on the theater exhibiting the documentary. “It can go off the rails,” the “Jane” director shared if “Moonage” is screened in a theater with 7.1 surround sound.

Bill Gerber, the executive producer of “Moonage Daydream” and former Warner Bros. president, previously called the film a “sonic visual extravaganza that needs to be experienced on the big screen with state-of-the-art audio.”

During 2022 CinemaCon, Morgen revealed he hopes audiences leave feeling “exhilarated” by the sheer artistic genius of Bowie. “He has provided us a guide for how we can live our best lives,” Morgen explained. “It is the greatest honor of my life to have worked on this material.”

“Moonage Daydream” debuts in September 16.

Check out the trailer below.

