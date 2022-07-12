Emmys Network Scorecard: HBO Leads 2022 Nominations, Comfortably Outpacing Second-Place Netflix

The combination of HBO and HBO Max led a fragmented field, one that saw the overall noms lead grow dramatically after last year's neck-and-neck finish.

Last year was a tumultuous awards season for Netflix. After missing out on the Emmy nominations morning crown by one, the streaming service went on to nab the most trophies on when the season finished in September. If Netflix wants to repeat, the battle will be even more uphill this time around. Standing in their way is perennial rival HBO, which nabbed 140 nominations across HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday morning.

HBO didn’t quite reach “second and third place combined” numbers, but it stands as the clear overall leader after the nominations dust settled. Netflix was the only other service to crack triple digits, getting to 105. Depending on how you value the breadth of distribution, that’s an average of 3 nominations across 35 projects, compared to the average of nearly 6 for HBO/HBO Max’s 24 nominated series, movies, and specials.

Putting together the numbers for Hulu, Disney+, Fox, FX, and ABC spells out a solid morning for the Disney TV family. Bolstered by a surprising showing from the limited series “Dopesick,” Hulu finished in third place overall with 58. Disney+’s 34 total nominations are a bit of regression, not having the twin power of “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian,” which accounted for 47 all on their own last year.

The rest of streaming is the usual mixed bag. “Severance” and “Ted Lasso” boosted the Apple TV+ numbers to 50, continuing the platform’s upward trajectory. With the help of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video had a slight resurgence, rebounding to its 2020 total of 30 after getting barely half that total last year. Paramount+ made incremental gains, inching its way into double digits, while Peacock’s lone 3 nominations came for “Angelyne.”

Traditionally a top broadcast network due to the “Saturday Night Live” largess, 2022 saw NBC come back to the pack, with CBS and ABC both having improved showings. CBS equalled NBC’s total on the strength of its live programming (five noms each for an Adele special and the Grammys, among others).

Below is a list of overall nominations per network/streaming service. (Asterisks denote totals that came from a single program. This list does not include nominations in the Outstanding Commercial category.

HBO – 140

Netflix – 105

Hulu – 58

Apple TV+ – 51

Disney+ – 34

Prime Video – 30

CBS – 29

NBC – 28

ABC – 23

FX – 23

Showtime – 17

Paramount+ – 11

VH1 – 10

AMC/AMC+ – 8

Bravo – 8

Comedy Central – 7

Fox – 6

CNN – 5*

Starz – 4*

YouTube – 4

Peacock – 3*

The Roku Channel – 3

Adult Swim – 2

BBC America – 2*

BET+ – 2

Discovery Channel – 2*

Discovery+ – 2

National Geographic – 2*

PBS – 2

SundanceTV – 2*

TBS – 2

Freeform – 1*

History – 1*

Magnolia – 1*

MTV – 1*

TNT – 1*

Final-round voting for the Emmys will begin on August 12, 2022 and continue through 10 p.m. PT on August 22. The 74rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC.

