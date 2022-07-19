‘Nope’ First Reactions: Jordan Peele’s ‘Epic’ Third Horror Outing Belongs on the ‘Biggest Screen You Can Find’

Critics are weighing in on Jordan Peele's UFO thriller.

Three years have gone by since “Us” hit theaters, but the wait for a new Jordan Peele movie is almost over. Expectations could not be higher as “Nope,” Peele’s latest piece of thought-provoking genre cinema, opens in theaters this weekend. And if fans of Jordan Peele know one thing, it’s that you should always expect the unexpected from him. First reactions have been largely favorable.

Anticipation for “Nope” has been building for months, as the film’s cryptic trailers have ensured that the thriller stayed on everyone’s minds without revealing much about the plot. It’s been known that the film involves aliens and Hollywood history, and also features a Gold Rush-themed amusement park known as Jupiter’s Claim. But now that film critics are free to speak their minds about the movie, more information is beginning to flow in about the secretive film. If waiting 72 hours to see the movie sounds absolutely agonizing to you, film Twitter has you covered tonight.

“Nope” is written and directed by Jordan Peele, and stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who operate Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse ranch. Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Graye, and Oz Perkins also star.

In a recent interview, Peele said that the film’s UFO subject matter was conceived as an attempt to lure audiences back to the multiplexes with spectacle.

“The first thing I knew is I wanted to create a spectacle. I wanted to create something that the audience would have to come see,” Peele said. “So I set my sights on the great American UFO story.”

While it may be decidedly more sci-fi than Peele’s previous efforts, “Nope” still contains plenty of his signature brand of horror. In fact, Peele says that the title came from his hope that audiences will yell out “nope!”

“The movie itself deals with spectacle, and the good and bad that come from this idea of attention,” he said. “It’s a horror epic, but it has some points in it that are meant to elicit a very audible reaction in the theater.”

“Nope” will be released in theaters on July 22. Keep reading for a roundup of early social media reactions to the film.

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles. Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

I really loved NOPE. Beyond the symbolism (there’s a good amount of that), I think it really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of TREMORS (a movie, as I found out, Jordan Peele loves). It feels like a summer alien movie throwback. Great fun. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 19, 2022

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

Nope is nothing like what you’d expect. An entertaining head-scratcher, equal parts confusing and terrifying and, like most of the films by @JordanPeele, offers layers you likely won’t peel back in one sitting. (CONT’D) #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/GwkHzqkynt — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 19, 2022

