‘Nope’ Theme Park ‘Jupiter’s Claim’ to Debut at Universal Backlot Tour on Film’s Release Date

This marks the first time a set has been added to the famous studio tour on the same day the film was released.

As anticipation for Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller “Nope” continues to build, a new announcement from Universal suggests that the movie’s place in Hollywood history is already secure.

The studio has confirmed that the film’s largest set, the fictional Gold Rush-themed amusement park Jupiter’s Claim, will be added to the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, the same day that the film hits theaters. The famous tour contains set pieces from many of Universal’s most beloved films, including “Jaws” and “Psycho,” but this marks the first time that a film has been immortalized on the tour so soon after release.

In “Nope,” Jupiter’s Claim is operated by Ricky “Jupe” Park, the character played by Steven Yeun. The “family-fun theme park” is built around a whitewashed history of the California Gold Rush and is an important location for the UFO mystery at the center of the film. Peele and Universal recently revealed a viral website for Jupiter’s Claim, which contains interactive games, Easter Eggs from Peele’s three films, and a detailed map of the park.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized,” Peele said. “That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience,” said Universal Studios Hollywood EVP and General Manager Scott Strobl in a statement. “Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front-row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

“Nope” is written and directed by Jordan Peele, and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Graye, and Oz Perkins.

“Nope” will be released in theaters on July 22.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.