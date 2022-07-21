Mysterious ‘Oppenheimer’ Teaser Debuts Ahead of ‘Nope’: Here’s What’s in the Footage

The highly anticipated biopic lands in theaters on July 21, 2023.

The world has gotten its first look at “Oppenheimer,” one of the most anticipated films of 2023. But since it’s a Christopher Nolan movie, few will be surprised to learn that the footage can only be seen in theaters.

Universal Pictures, who financed the film, attached a teaser to Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which opens in theaters this weekend. The footage offers the clearest look yet at Cillian Murphy as the eponymous inventor of the atomic bomb, and moviegoers get to hear the voices of some of the film’s all-star supporting cast.

“The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment,” says Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine. Then a ticking countdown clock appears on the screen, reading “11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes.” The teaser once again uses the tagline used on the film’s poster, reminding the audience that the clock is counting down towards the day “the world changes forever.”

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss, is heard referring to Oppenheimer as “the man who moved the earth.” Then the film’s title appears on the screen, and black-and-white shots of Murphy are inserted between images of fire and smoke.

Even by Nolan’s standards, the cast of “Oppenheimer” is star-studded. The film features Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Gary Oldman, and Kenneth Branagh.

That cast, combined with Christopher Nolan’s unquestionable pedigree, prompted Universal to give the film a massive theatrical release window. Nolan allegedly left his longtime home at Warner Bros. due to squabbles about the theatrical release of “Tenet,” but Universal was quick to offer him a 100-day window in order to land “Oppenheimer.”

“Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve,” Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience.”

“Oppenheimer” will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.