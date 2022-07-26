‘Out of the Blue’ Trailer: Diane Kruger Seduces Ray Nicholson in Twisted Steamy Noir Thriller

Exclusive: Neil LaBute writes and directs the neo-noir film about a femme fatale who begs her lover to kill her husband.

What would you do to escape a bad marriage?

Such is the question that most noirs seem to hinge on, and now, Neil LaBute’s mystery-thriller “Out of the Blue” challenges the extent to which a femme fatale can drive a man to murder.

Diane Kruger stars as blonde bombshell Marilyn Chambers, an angst-filled mother to a teen daughter (“Bodies Bodies Bodies” breakout Chase Sui Wonders) who strikes up a NSFW relationship with ex-con Connor Bates (Ray Nicholson). The film premieres August 26.

Written and directed by “American Gigolo” series scribe Neil LaBute, “Out of the Blue” hones in on Marilyn’s seduction of Connor, who is on probation following time served for assault. Connor works at the local library where he crosses paths with wealthy Marilyn, who is openly seeking a killer to give her husband the ax. What? It’s probably cheaper than divorce.

Hank Azaria stars as Connor’s probation officer, who warns against getting involved with Kruger’s Marilyn. “If you do anything stupid, you know I’ll find out,” he warns Connor.

Kruger, who most recently starred in Roku Channel’s “Swimming With Sharks,” told Insider that she was at first hesitant to strip down for roles.

“The motivation behind sex scenes has to be a good one. I don’t agree with just getting naked on screen or doing stuff like that,” Kruger explained of “Swimming” scenes. “So I was pretty guarded with what I wanted to be shown. There’s always that danger of [thinking] like, ‘She’s a modern woman.'”

The “Inglourious Basterds” alum previously added to The Times, “I’m definitely not the first one to go, ‘Oh, yeah, let me just take my top off.’ But I’m also not a prude. It’s another day of work.”

Co-star Nicholson, who is Jack Nicholson’s son, appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Oscar winner “Promising Young Woman,” and marked a breakout role in Prime Video’s “Panic” series. Nicholson is also slated to lead Patricia Arquette’s feature directorial debut “Gonzo Girl” opposite Willem Dafoe and Camila Morrone, based on a novel by Jessica Caldwell.

“Out of the Blue” premieres August 26.

Check out the trailer below.

