‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie Is Almost Written, Creator Steven Knight Says

Steven Knight’s beloved British crime series “Peaky Blinders” recently ended its six season run, but fans of the show still have plenty to look forward to. Knight has long been open about his plans to continue the story with a feature film. And according to the showrunner, it could begin filming relatively soon.

“Yes, I’m writing it right now,” Knight said in a new interview on the Heart Breakfast show (via NME). “I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”

Though the characters on “Peaky Blinders” are fictional, they are named after a similar gang with the same name. Knight revealed that he plans to shoot the film in areas where the real-life Peaky Blinders were actually active.

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham,” he said. “Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically.”

The show’s fanbase grew at a slow but steady pace throughout its six year run, with many fans discovering the show on Netflix and catching up before the final seasons. Knight noted that one particularly appealing aspect of making a movie is allowing those fans to finally watch “Peaky Blinders” together in a theater.

“I’m just really looking forward to having a ‘Peaky’ event where people can watch it communally,” he said. “I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting.”

Fans of “Peaky Blinders” aren’t the only ones chomping at the bit to see what Knight has come up with for a movie. Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby on the show, recently said that he has no idea about what the movie entails but looks forward to participating.

“I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script,” Murphy said. “But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup. Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing ‘Peaky’ above all, I’m sure he’s told you the same. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”

