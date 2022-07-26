Pedro Pascal and David Harbour Will Lead HBO Limited Series ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’ Based on True Story

Pascal will play a real-life dentist who is indicted for killing his friend (Harbour) as reported by The New Yorker.

You know what they say, the truth is “Stranger” than fiction.

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour is set to co-lead upcoming HBO limited series “My Dentist’s Murder Trial” opposite Pedro Pascal. The show is currently in development.

Inspired by James Lasdun’s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation,” the series tells the true story of how Dr. Gilberto Nunez (Pascal) was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman (Harbour).

Both Pascal and Harbor will executive produce the series, with Steve Conrad (“Patriot,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “The Pursuit of Happyness”) writing, executive producing, and directing the pilot. Conrad is also attached to write the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” prequel novel “Tales of Dunk & Egg,” as Variety reported.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists will also executive produce along with Bruce Terris, Molly Allen, James Lasdun, and MGM Television. Taylor Latham of Escape Artists will co-executive produce “My Dentist’s Murder Trial.”

Related In 'The Rehearsal,' Real or Scripted Doesn't Matter -- It's the Experience That Counts

Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO's 'The Palace' Created by 'Succession' Producer Will Tracy Related Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Drama Series -- Can 'Squid Game' Succeed 'Succession'?

Best Movies Never Made: 35 Lost Projects from Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and More

In addition to the limited series, Pascal will star in HBO’s adaptation of hit videogame “The Last of Us” and will return to Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.” Pascal also is set to play Ethan Hawke’s love interest in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life” short film.

The 30-minute short movie starts filming in late August, taking place in Spain’s Almería desert region where Sergio Leone famously filmed Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.”

Hawke stars as Jake, a local sheriff who is tasked with capturing gunslinger Silva, played by Pascal. The duo haven’t seen each other in 25 years “so one of them travels through the desert to find the other,” Almodóvar exclusively told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn. “There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate.”

Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” actor Harbour joins Cooper Raiff’s upcoming feature “The Trashers” alongside Cooper Hoffman and also based on a true story. Harbour additionally is set to play Santa Claus in “Violent Night” and lead Christopher Landon’s “We Have a Ghost.”

Harbour’s former “Revolutionary Road” co-star Kate Winslet also made waves today by announcing her fourth limited series with HBO, “The Palace.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.