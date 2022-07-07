Quentin Tarantino, Budding Minions Fan? His Son’s First Film Was ‘Despicable Me 2’

Is the Oscar winner raising a #Gentleminion? Either way, Tarantino says he prefers watching British import "Peppa Pig" with his kid.

Quentin Tarantino might just be raising a #Gentleminion.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director has opted to show two-year-old son Leo his first film, and it’s definitely not a fairytale. Tarantino told Empire magazine that Leo’s foray into cinema started with none other than “Despicable Me 2.”

“[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie,” Tarantino explained. “I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realize it’s ‘Despicable Me 2.’ And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching ‘Despicable Me 2.'”

Tarantino, who recently welcomed a daughter over the Fourth of July weekend with wife Daniella Pick, added that Leo watched “Despicable Me 2” in “small bites” over the course of a week.

“[Leo] gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it,” Tarantino continued. “And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was ‘Despicable Me 2.'”

But Tarantino prefers watching “Peppa Pig” with Leo, as he said the series is a “more consuming experience” than the “Despicable Me” franchise, with the latest “Minions: The Rise of Gru” now in theaters and dominating the box office.

“I actually do like ‘Peppa Pig’; I watch it a lot,” the “Inglourious Basterds” director said. “I’ll say it — ‘Peppa Pig’ is the greatest British import of this decade.”

Tarantino also has been weighing in on some of his favorite camp films and cult classics during the new “Video Archives Podcast” alongside “Pulp Fiction” co-screenwriter and former Video Archives co-worker Roger Avary. Tarantino purchased the 8,000 VHS tapes and DVDs from the long-closed Video Archives rental shop in 1995, the same year he and Avary won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Pulp Fiction.”

The podcast, which premieres July 19, includes the duo rewatching the original tapes from the Video Archives collection and providing commentary on movies like “Dark Star,” “Moonraker,” “Demonoid,” “Messenger of Death,” and “Piranha.”

