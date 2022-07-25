Sarah Paulson Leads Searchlight Pictures’ Horror-Thriller ‘Dust,’ to Premiere on Hulu

Paulson leads the 1930s-set psychological thriller co-directed and penned by "Westworld" scribe Karrie Crouse.

Sarah Paulson has another “American Horror Story” to add to her filmography.

The “AHS” star and frequent Hulu collaborator is set to lead Searchlight Pictures’ horror-thriller “Dust” for the streamer. Based on co-director and “Westworld” writer Karrie Crouse’s script out of Sundance Writers’ Lab, “Dust” is set in 1930s Oklahoma where a young mother (Paulson) is haunted by the past as she encounters a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Crouse and Will Joines co-direct the feature after previously collaborating on short film “Propagation.” Principal photography for “Dust” will start in late August, with Emmy winner Paulson also executive producing.

“Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement.

For Searchlight, Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave,” which received the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing “Dust”, with Searchlight Production Heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas overseeing, along with Director of Development Zahra Phillips.

“Dust” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Paulson most recently starred as Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” for which she received her eighth Primetime Emmy Award nomination. She additionally led the 10th installment of “American Horror Story” and starred in Hulu’s “Run.”

Paulson told audiences at the “Impeachment” FYC event that the Ryan Murphy-produced series “is still the greatest experience I’ve ever had from an acting standpoint period, the end, and chiefly because of what Sarah Burgess wrote. And because of the experience I got to have with Beanie” [Feldstein] who played Monica Lewinsky.

“It felt like what we were doing, and who we were doing it with, [had] more than the best of intentions with the goal to crack something open, and I think some of it the world was just like, ‘I don’t know if we want to have that view of that terrible woman,’ and that’s fine,” Paulson said of playing a real-life historical figure. “It’s just not the view I hold.”

Upcoming projects for Paulson include the film adaptation of Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, “Clybourne Park,” directed by Pam MacKinnon. She is also set to star in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, “Untamed.”

