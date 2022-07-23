‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad

Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for the 'Shazam!' sequel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Right on the heels of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are giving a look at their cinematic version of the realm of the gods.

On Sunday, the studio debuted the first trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” during its San Diego Comic-Con program inside the prestigious Hall H exhibition room. While DC Comics fans got a teaser of the film at FanDome last year, this year viewers actually got to see the film’s two antagonists, Hespera and Calypso in action.

The sinister godly duo are respectively played by icon Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, with the former having a showdown with Shazam and pissed that all these new kids have the power of the gods and the latter summoning a dragon. They’re called the Daughters of Atlas.

Alongside more from returning cast members like Asher Angel as orphan Billy Batson, and Zachary Levi as his alter ego, the superhero of the title, fans finally learned more about Rachel Zegler’s character, also a Daughter of Atlas and a possible love interest for Batson’s younger foster brother Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer).

Mirren and Zegler gave a video message to the crowd at SDCC and Mirren said, “Zack, darling sweetheart, I had such a marvelous time kicking the shot out of you.”

The new film also stars Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona as the superhero versions of Batson’s siblings, and is once again directed by David F. Sandberg.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will be released in theaters on December 21, 2022.

