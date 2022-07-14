‘She Said’ Trailer: Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Investigate Harvey Weinstein in #MeToo Drama

"Can you imagine how many Harveys there are out there?," Kazan, as New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, wonders in the first trailer.

The foundation of the #MeToo movement is at the center of true story “She Said,” based on the New York Times exposé outing Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse and assault.

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Emmy nominee Zoe Kazan star as New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, in the drama, in theaters November 18. Based on the real-life story of breaking the #MeToo scandal, “She Said” is adapted from bestselling memoir “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” The film is described as not focusing on Harvey Weinstein or the scandal itself, but rather on the all-female group of journalists who faced intimidation and legal threats to publish a bombshell investigative report in October 2017.

“Together, we may be able to protect other people,” Mulligan as Twohey says in the trailer. Kazan as Kantor adds that women will only go on record “if they all jump together.”

With mega-producer Weinstein’s “business meetings” in hotel rooms as pre-planned assaults, Kantor and Twohey untangle the tactics of a “master manipulator.”

“This is bigger than Weinstein. This is about the system protecting abusers,” one source tells them. Kantor (Kazan) adds, “Can you imagine how many Harveys there are out there?”

Weinstein was later sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

“She Said” is said to be taking a similar approach to the journalism industry as Best Picture winner “Spotlight” and Oscar nominee “All the President’s Men.” “Unorthodox” and “I’m Your Man” director Maria Schrader helms the film from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the co-screenwriter behind Academy Award Best Foreign Language Film winner “Ida.” Annapurna’s Megan Ellison will executive produce as well as Brad Pitt with Plan B.

Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro also star.

The official synopsis from Universal Pictures reads: “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

Check out the trailer below. “She Said” premieres in theaters on November 18.

