‘Spin Me Round’ Trailer: Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza Go Wild in Italy

Brie also co-wrote the screenplay along with "The Little Hours" director Jeff Baena.

All Amber wants is an “Under the Tuscan Sun” kind of love affair. What she gets, though, is a much darker twist on an Italian happily ever after.

Alison Brie stars as Amber, a manager at fast food restaurant Tuscan Grove (big Olive Garden energy) who wins a corporate retreat to Italy. While her fellow top-earning managers, played by Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, Tim Heidecker, and Debby Ryan, are also attending the company seminars, Amber only has eyes for franchise founder Nick Martucci (Alessandro Nivola). Yet Nick’s assistant Kat (Aubrey Plaza) seems to be letting Amber in on a secret about Nick…

“What she thought would be a romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe,” the official synopsis teases of Amber’s fate, as Nick’s friends constantly compliment her for being so “open-minded.” Just what, exactly, is going on?!

Lead star Brie co-wrote the dark comedy with director Jeff Baena, marking a further collaboration after “Little Hours” and “Horse Girl,” among other films.

As the plot of “Spin Me Round” may seem dizzyingly elusive, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland assured the mysterious fish-out-of-water feature delivers on Baena’s signature twisted quirky charm. “Amber may be somewhat unsophisticated, but she’s not stupid,” Erbland wrote in her review out of 2022 SXSW. “Alone with her thoughts and eager to make sense of the weirdness around her, Amber cooks up some majorly out-there ideas about what’s really going on, and while that’s not as funny as it could be, the undercurrent of dramatic self-discovery that runs through ‘Spin Me Round’ is classic Baena, and one that works in fits and starts.”

Brie also teased an “easy” smooch with co-star Plaza onscreen, telling Insider that she has “great chemistry” with her fellow “Happiest Season” alum.

“Those moments in the film for my character are sort of her most honest moments,” Brie shared. “This is a character who’s so out of touch with her instincts, and she’s often feeling beholden to men and feeling like she has to act a certain way.”

“Spin Me Round” premieres August 19 in theaters and on demand. Check out the trailer below.

