‘Squid Game’ Makes History as First Non-English Language Show Nominated for Drama Series

Overall, the Korean-made Netflix hit secured 14 nominations, with star Lee Jung-jae also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor.

The most-watched Netflix original series of all time is now a Primetime Emmy history maker, as the Korean-made “Squid Game” is now the first non-English-language show to compete in the Outstanding Drama Series category, the ceremony’s most chased-after prize.

The series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk overall landed 14 nominations during Tuesday morning’s announcement, including for Outstanding Lead Actor Lee Jung-jae. Other nominations including Outstanding Directing for the premiere episode “Red Light, Green Light,” Outstanding Original Main Title Music for composer Jung Jae-il; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Park Hae-soo; Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jung Ho-yeon; Outstanding Guest Actress for Lee You-mi; and Outstanding Writing for creator Hwang.

Netflix officially renewed “Squid Game” for a second season exactly a month ago.

In a statement posted on Twitter circa the renewal, Hwang thanked the show’s fans for continuing to support his vision.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year,” he wrote. “But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

“As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” he wrote. “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

IndieWire recently spoke to Hwang about the upcoming second season. While he never intended to write a second season at all, he said he planted clues throughout Season 1 to portend what was to come if a second outing did happen, “for myself and also the audience. Just in case there is another season, these things could be loose knots. I only currently have a broad storyline. I’m in the process of structuring the story and the new games, and wanting to crystallize them into more detailed ideas.”

See the complete list of 2022 Primetime Emmy nominees here. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC, simultaneously streaming on Peacock.

