‘Star Trek: Picard’: First Look at Worf, Dr. Crusher, and Geordie Debuting Their 25th Century Style

The final season of the Paramount+ series features plenty of new ties to the past and these characters haven't been seen since 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis."

The end of “Star Trek: Picard” is near, but Trekkies still have one more season to get excited about. Patrick Stewart is gearing up to return as the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise captain in “Picard” Season 3 next year, and as a new teaser reveals, he’s bringing a few old friends.

The upcoming season features the majority of Stewart’s “Star Trek: The Next Generation” castmates, including LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. The reunion will be a monumental event in “Star Trek” history, and the excitement from the cast and crew is palpable.

The teaser, a sort of video counterpart to the just-released reveal of all the character posters for the returning “Next Generation” folks, was released at the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday. Watch it below.

You’ll see a distinguished, white-haired Worf (Michael Dorn), who was last depicted as an ambassador between the Klingon Empire and the Federation. Somehow, he’s more badass than ever. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) actually looked not much different at all from the last time we saw the whole cast together in 2002’s “Star Trek: Nemesis.” (Her character’s son, Wesley, played by Wil Wheaton, showed up in “Picard” Season 2.)

And for many fans, most exciting of all will be seeing national treasure LeVar Burton return as Geordie LaForge, the former Enterprise chief engineer, who was a disability icon. The character, blind since birth, showed any obstacle could be faced. He previously wore the VISOR, a way to see beyond the visual spectrum that most humans can see. Since “First Contact,” he’s had blue ocular implants. Burton’s been extremely articulate over the years in describing how Geordie’s disability in fact enables abilities no other members of the crew have.

In the “Picard” Season 3 teaser, we hear Geordie reveal that he’s now a father, saying that his time on the Enterprise made him a better man.

Does all this have a valedictory feel? Yes. And Season 3 will not only conclude the “Picard” series but give one final adventure to the “Next Generation” crew, ending an entire era of “Star Trek.”

“It’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise,” Terry Matalas, season three showrunner and executive producer, recently said. “It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire ‘Star Trek: Picard’ team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in Season 3.”

“Star Trek: Picard” is expected to stream on Paramount+ in 2023. Watch the Comic-Con teaser below:

