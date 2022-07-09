Duffer Brothers Plot ‘Stranger Things VHS’ Pan and Scan Edit for Netflix

Fans may soon be able to watch the '80s throwback show in the ultimate '80s format, sort of.

Since “Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix in 2016, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have established themselves as some of Hollywood’s top purveyors of 1980s nostalgia. Each season of the show brings more ’80s pop culture relics back into the spotlight, a trend that does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Apparently reviving Kate Bush’s career wasn’t enough for the ambitious showrunners — now they want to bring back VHS tapes, too.

In a new interview with Collider, the Duffer brothers spoke about their desire to re-release “Stranger Things” in a pan and scan format, making episodes look like they were cropped to fit a VHS tape.

“Skip the VCR, hit it a couple of times, put it on Netflix,” Ross Duffer said. “At least the nerd in me loves it, the nostalgic factor. We had our colorist do the opening scene of Season 1 pan and scan for us.”

While the idea of watching a VHS version of the show will certainly excite some fans, the medium is an acquired taste. But if your memories of the antiquated media system evoke more frustration than nostalgia, there’s nothing to worry about. The showrunners made it clear that their VHS edit of “Stranger Things” would be an additional item on Netflix, and it would not replace the real thing.

Related Jane Campion Fears Netflix Becoming 'More Picky' Amid Subscriber Loss Will Hurt Young Filmmakers

'Day Shift' First Look: Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Slay L.A. Vampires Threatening Gentrification Related The Best TV Shows of 2022, So Far

The Best International Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

“It wouldn’t be embedded, it’d be its own separate thing,” said Matt Duffer. “Like ‘Stranger Things VHS,’ whatever it is. I’m excited about it, we’ll see if it happens.”

If “Stranger Things VHS” eventually hits Netflix, it would not be the first time the Duffer brothers continued tinkering with their hit show after episodes were released. The showrunners recently admitted to “George Lucas-ing” certain moments on “Stranger Things” by digitally altering VFX scenes. Certain episodes of “Stranger Things 4” were even edited within a week of being released.

“It’s not, like, story, but you’re essentially patching in shots,” Ross Duffer said. “Netflix is — I don’t think they’ve ever allowed people to patch on opening week and even weekend. And we said, ‘Well, why not?’ And he said, ‘Well, it makes us nervous.’ And we’re like, ‘Well, maybe we try it this time.’ And it turned out fine.”

All episodes of “Stranger Things 4” are now streaming on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.