‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike

Schnapp says the show's writers have "been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons."

It’s official: Will Byers is gay.

In a new interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp revealed that one of the most popular “Stranger Things” fan theories circulating the Internet is true. His character does, in fact, have romantic feelings for Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

“I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike,” Schnapp said. “They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that. All his friends, they all have girlfriends and they all fit into their different clubs. Will has never really found anywhere to fit in. I think that’s why so many people come up to me and tell me that they love Will and they resonate with him so much, because it’s such a real character.”

The fan theory about Will’s love for Mike was strengthened after a pivotal conversation that the two characters have in a van in Season 4. But Schnapp revealed that he didn’t realize the scene’s impact until after he saw the finished product.

“I remember when I was doing the scene, I was bawling, like, going all out the whole day,” he said. “And when I saw it on screen, it was actually more subtle. I liked how they edited it together. The day was a lot of fun. I love just playing with Will. This scene was really important for him, because it really solidified that truth, that he loves his best friend and he doesn’t know how to tell him.”

Will’s potential homosexuality and feelings for Mike have been the subject of fan speculation for quite some time, though Schnapp’s remarks are a departure from his previous comments. The actor previously refused to give fans a definitive answer, saying that Will’s sexuality was up for interpretation.

“I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay,” he said. “I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, ‘Oh, and this is it.’ He’s just confused and growing up. And that’s what it is to be a kid.”

All episodes of “Stranger Things 4” are now streaming on Netflix.

