Sydney Sweeney Lands Two First-Time Emmy Nominations for ‘Euphoria’ and ‘White Lotus’

Sydney Sweeney has never, ever been happier.

The “Euphoria” breakout star landed her first Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in the hit HBO series. Sweeney was also nominated for “The White Lotus” in the Outstanding Limited Series Emmys category. The Emmy Awards are set to air live September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Sweeney’s “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya also made Emmys history as the youngest star (at age 25) to receive two acting Emmy nominations, as well as being among the youngest producers to earn an Emmys nod. Zendaya won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Rue in 2020.

Overall, “Euphoria” received 16 Emmy nominations this year, including for Outstanding Drama Series, Martha Kelly in the Guest Actress in a Drama category, and Colman Domingo in the Guest Actor in a Drama category. The show also picked up a raft of craft nominations across the board.

As Zendaya eyes directing a “Euphoria” Season 3 episode, Sweeney launched the production company Fifty-Fifty Films in 2020 to focus on producing literary adaptations and female-led stories. Her first project is “The Players Table,” an adaptation of Jessica Goodman’s novel “They Wish They Were Us” for HBO. Sweeney will star in the series opposite Halsey and is currently in the process of also writing episodes.

“I’ve always loved building my characters,” Sweeney told Variety about becoming a producer. “And I love doing more than just one thing. I’ve always wanted to try as many possibilities as I possibly could. And I realized that I could build entire worlds in movies and TV shows. And I love reading books and bringing them to life. I wanted to bring my voice to all of these stories that I saw in my brain.” Sweeney has also been outspoken about the “stigma against actresses who get naked on-screen” and asserting her voice on the “Euphoria” set. “I think [nudity] is important to the storyline and the character,” Sweeney previously said about playing Cassie. “There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

