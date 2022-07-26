‘TÁR’ Trailer: Todd Field Returns with Cate Blanchett in Austere Orchestral Drama

Field's first feature in over 15 years is set to hit theaters this October.

16 years have passed since “Little Children” hit theaters. Now, the world is finally getting another Todd Field movie. The writer-director is returning to the fall festival circuit — and (presumably) the Oscar race — this year with “TÁR,” a new project set against the highly competitive classical music scene in Germany. If “Little Children” and Field’s earlier “In The Bedroom” were any indication of the filmmaker’s modern sensibilities, cinephiles should be in for a real treat when his third feature opens this fall.

Cate Blanchett stars as the titular Lydia Tár, an accomplished orchestra conductor. Not much has been revealed about the film’s plot and the trailer provides precious few cryptic clues. According to the official synopsis from Focus Features, “TÁR” is “set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.”

Given Field’s impressive track record, it seems safe to bet that “TÁR” will be a major player (or shocking disappointment) when awards season rolls around. Field has two nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay to his name, and Tom Wilkinson, Sissy Spacek, Marisa Tomei, Kate Winslet, and Jackie Earle Haley have all earned nominations for their performances in his films. Field’s debut “In the Bedroom,” was also nominated for Best Picture. It remains to be seen if “TÁR” can compete for the Academy’s biggest prize, but if nothing else Blanchett should be a formidable candidate for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

“TÁR” is written and directed by Field and stars Blanchett, Mark Strong, Julian Glover, Sydney Lemmon, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sam Douglas, Vincent Riotta, and Lucie Pohl. The film also features an original score from Hildur Guðnadóttir, known for her work on “Chernobyl” and Oscar-winning score for “Joker.”

Fortunately, it seems unlikely that fans will have to wait another 16 years to see Field behind the camera again. He is currently attached to direct Keanu Reeves in the first two episodes of Martin Scorsese’s long gestating adaptation of “The Devil in the White City” for Hulu.

“TÁR” will be released in theaters on October 7. You can watch the new trailer below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.