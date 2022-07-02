Taron Egerton Has Discussed Marvel Role with Kevin Feige, Hopes ‘They’ll Give Me a Shot’ at Playing Wolverine

“I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role," Egerton said of the potential opportunity.

Taron Egerton’s upcoming role in “Black Bird,” a new Apple TV+ series written by Dennis Lehane, marks his first major onscreen acting part since his star-making turn in 2019’s “Rocketman.” The role as a drug dealer serving prison time is a departure from Egerton’s previous roles, but the thespian is already looking ahead to his next challenge: playing a Marvel superhero.

In a new interview with The New York Times to promote his role on “Black Bird,” Egerton revealed that he has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while it appears that nothing concrete came out of the meeting, the actor is making it very clear that there’s one Marvel hero he would love to play: Wolverine.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that,” Egerton said when asked if he is interested in taking over Hugh Jackman’s iconic character. “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

Egerton was realistic about the fact that Disney does not appear to be in any rush to recast the character, but wants to make sure that his interest in the part is well-documented.

“Hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot,” he said.

Egerton isn’t the only actor to be linked to the clawed superhero in recent weeks. Though Disney has not announced any upcoming projects involving Wolverine, speculation about who could eventually replace Hugh Jackman has begun to swirl in recent weeks. Joe and Anthony Russo recently took a position on the debate, advocating for one of their former “Avengers: Endgame” stars to take on the role.

“[Chris] Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he’s real good at body control,” Joe Russo said. “He’s an incredible actor. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.