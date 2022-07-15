‘The Boys’ College Spinoff Reveals Title, Promises to Be ‘Rollercoaster Filled with Blood and Guts’

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the Prime Video spinoff series "Gen V."

With Homelander’s son poised to take over, “The Boys” college spinoff can’t come soon enough.

Titled “Gen V,” the upcoming Prime Video series is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes. Of course, like the rest of “The Boys” universe, the school is run by conglomerate Vought International.

Per an official synopsis, “Gen V” is an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of ‘The Boys.'”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers of “Gen V.” The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

“It’s fucked up. You’re gonna like it,” the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alum Perdomo said in a cast promo video.

Co-star Broadway echoed, “It’s gonna be a rollercoaster. It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else.”

Schwarzenegger previously compared “Gen V” to “Euphoria” during Variety’s Just for Variety podcast.

“This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy,” Schwarzenegger teased. “It’s kind of like ‘Euphoria’ meets superheroes, I guess.”

He added, “They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show. [But] it’s ‘The Boys’! I know it’s gonna be something fucking crazy.”

“Gen V” is executive produced by “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

“The Boys” universe also spurred animated spinoff anthology series “The Boys: Diabolical,” which premiered on Prime Video on March 4. The spinoff featured “fun-size episodes,” per a series description, each between 12 and 14 minutes long. Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and original “The Boys” author Garth Ennis were among the “Diabolical” writers, and episodes included in the origin story of The 7 leader Homelander.

Check out the cast teaser and title announcement for “Gen V” below.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

