‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Trailer: Kim and Pete Davidson Go Reality TV Official

Grab your Dibs because Kete is finally making their reality TV debut.

Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” kicks off September 22, and the trailer teases Kim Kardashian confirming her romance with Pete Davidson, plus the “Saturday Night Live” alum appearing alongside the SKIMS founder.

“Life is good. I have a new boyfriend,” Kim says in the trailer. “I’m just having a really good time.”

Later, Kim purrs to Pete, “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” to which Pete jokingly runs towards her.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also mark changes in their respective lives, with Kylie Jenner giving birth to her son and Kris Jenner ringing in the arrival of her 11th grandchild. The Blac Chyna lawsuit is also hinted at, with Kim saying that it’s terrifying to leave a $100 million verdict up to “12 strangers” on a jury. (Ultimately, the Kardashians prevailed in the defamation trial.)

While “The Kardashians” certainly offers a new flavor to the famed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” series, their Hulu debut has smashed streaming records for the platform. Executive producer Ben Winston previously told Variety that the series benefits from capturing the Kardashian-Jenner clan as independent businesswomen in a documentary format and not within the reality TV shadow of “KUWTK.”

“We said, ‘It’s about a group of six billionaire businesswomen, who are connected in some way and they all run the incredible companies.’ People were like, ‘Wow, that’s an amazing story.’ And then I would say that they are sisters, and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, that sounds like the most fascinating family,'” Winston explained. “They weren’t thinking it was a famous family. That’s the approach that we wanted to have.”

He continued, “But that’s who the Kardashians are. You’ve got to step out of the Kardashian brand to look at it and go, ‘Well, that’s unbelievable.’ That’s a documentary within itself. And then, when you find out that it is the Kardashians, then you look at it a bit differently.”

Aside from Pete’s upcoming “Kardashians” cameos, the “Big Time Adolescence” actor is leading upcoming Peacock series “Bupkis,” which is billed as a “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-type meta-comedy series about the life of Davidson; “Sopranos” matriarch Edie Falco will play Davidson’s mother. There’s no word yet if Kim will similarly appear in the show. In the meantime, the couple make their TV debut together in “The Kardashians.”

“The Kardashians” Season 2 premieres September 22 on Hulu.

