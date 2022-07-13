‘The Munsters’ Trailer: Rob Zombie Goes PG with a Wacky Monster Love Story

An ode to the 1960s TV series, the film marks the first time the Munster family is in color.

Lily Munster is just looking for the perfect man: Who cares if he’s conjured up in a lab?

The trailer for Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” reimagining centers on Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) begging her father (Daniel Roebuck) for the man of her dreams. After a few failed attempts with a Nosferatu-esque bachelor, Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillip) is made in Frankenstein’s essence. The family eventually relocates from Transylvania to the American suburbs with hijinks ensuing.

Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, stars as real estate agent Barbara Carr, with Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, Catherine Schell, and Sylvester McCoy rounding out the ensemble cast. Butch Patrick and Pat Priest, who appeared in the original “The Munsters” television series that ran from 1964 to 1966, are also part of the cast. “The Munsters” premieres this September.

Writer/director Zombie shot the film in Budapest, Hungary, with the full Mockingbird Lane stateside neighborhood constructed by production designer Juci Szurdi. Costumes are designed by Tóth András Dániel and Godena-Juhász Attila. The film will be released this fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that develops and produces films for worldwide distribution across all non-theatrical platforms.

Jokingly deemed the “greatest love story ever told,” the film had a confirmed PG rating from Zombie earlier this year.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” Zombie captioned. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

The trailer for the film also debuts the beloved family in color for the first time.

“I knew that if I went in and demanded, ‘This movie’s going to be in black and white or forget it!’ we would not be talking about the Munsters right now, because it would have never happened. I guaran-f***ing-tee it,” Zombie told Entertainment Weekly. “But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting.”

Zombie assured that the film is “100 percent in the spirit of the show” for longtime fans. “I didn’t want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the ’60s,” he added.

