‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Scrapped, Replaced by Limited Series Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

Lincoln and Gurira made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to announce the news.

The “Walking Dead” universe continues to expand, but upcoming plans were shaken up on Friday when Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. The stars revealed that a previously-announced series of theatrical films starring Lincoln will not be moving forward. Instead, Lincoln and Gurira will reprise their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne in a six-episode limited series from showrunner Scott Gimple.

According to the show’s official synopsis, it “presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

There appears to be no ill will about the scrapped film, as both stars expressed their excitement about working on the currently untitled show.

“This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade,” Lincoln said. “The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe.”

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious,” Gurira said. “I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

